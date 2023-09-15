DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Teachers’ Day. Students conducted various activities and paid tributes to their teachers and expressed their gratitude towards them. Students of the pre-primary wing and primary wing honoured their teachers through cards and singing poems in the classes. Students of Class V to IX honoured their teachers through roleplays, poem, speeches and even mimicking their favourite teachers. For Class X students, a Pupil-Teacher Exchange Event was held. They were provided a unique opportunity to step into the shoes of their teachers. During this event, they dressed up as educators and assumed the roles of teachers, delivered lectures and imparted knowledge to their fellow students. Their class room teaching was adjudged by the members of the staff. Later, students of Class X presented a vibrant show that made the day a memorable one. They presented the school’s journey from the establishment of DC Model to DCM Group of Schools through a PowerPoint presentation

#Panchkula