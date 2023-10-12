DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

The school hosted the inter-school science experiments competition, Scienceporium’ under the Hub of Learning event to showcase the scientific talent among Class IV students. The competition was designed to encourage practical application of scientific knowledge and to witness an array of creative experiments. The competition was held at the school auditorium where 28 students from seven schools of Panchkula participated. The students showcased a wide range of creativity and ingenuity in their scientific pursuits. The young scientists captivated the audience with their innovative ideas, leaving everyone in the hall pleasantly astonished. The heart of the competition was an impromptu where students were asked questions and they spontaneously answered each question. Bharat B Gupta, school’s Director, expressed his delight over the competition. Gundeep and Dhanvi of DC Model grabbed the second and third position and were conferred with trophies and certificates. Later all the participants relished the refreshment.

#Panchkula