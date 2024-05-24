DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

The school hosted a one-day capacity building programme (CBP) focused on ‘Art Integration’ across various subjects, aligning with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The aim was to not only enhance academic learning but also promote mental health and emotional well-being through creative expression and holistic education. Narender Kumar, PGT, physics, Birla School, Pilani, Rajasthan, and Charanjit Kaur Brar, PGT, biology, Learning Paths School, Sector 67, SAS Nagar, the COE, Panchkula, highlighted ‘Art Integration’ as a pedagogical approach fostering interdisciplinary learning and creativity. The programme, led by experienced educators and art practitioners, offered insightful sessions on innovative strategies for integrating art across subjects. Emphasising the importance of creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration, participants gained practical tools to design engaging lesson plans catering to diverse learner needs. The workshop urged collaboration in integrating art into daily learning, covering all subjects and catering to various types of learners. Hands-on methods were focussed upon to empower students to learn, to strengthen problem-solving, creativity, and to stimulate the child’s inner talent and skill and to learn the subject in a more effective manner.

