DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula

On International Yoga Day, students from the school participated in a vibrant and enriching yoga event. The event, organised to promote the importance of holistic well-being, saw enthusiastic participation from students who performed a variety of yoga asanas, including the well-known surya namaskar. Trained yoga instructors guided the students through different asanas, ensuring that each pose was performed correctly and safely. The session included a mix of breathing exercises, stretching routines, and relaxation techniques, aimed at enhancing the students’ flexibility, strength, and mindfulness. The highlight of the event was the collective performance of surya namaskar, a sequence of 12 powerful yoga poses that offer a complete body workout. As the event concluded with a brief meditation session, participants were encouraged to reflect on the day’s activities and absorb the peaceful energy generated through the practice of yoga. The school looks forward to making this celebration an annual tradition, further embedding the principles of holistic well-being into the school culture.

