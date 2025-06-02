DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, conducts activity on proper brushing techniques

The school conducted an engaging activity on proper brushing techniques for Balvatika 1 students. The little learners participated enthusiastically, using toothbrushes and models to understand the correct way to maintain oral hygiene. The interactive session helped instil good dental habits at an early age in a fun and educational manner. Principal Deepika Bhardwaj appreciated the efforts of the young children and their mentors, highlighting the importance of such foundational activities in shaping lifelong healthy practices. She praised the initiative as a meaningful step toward holistic development in early childhood education.

