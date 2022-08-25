DC Model Senior Secondary School, Sector-7, Panchkula

The school celebrated Independence Day with great fervour. An array of activities began with the message of Director of the school Bharat B Gupta, who extended warm greetings to all the members of the DCM Group of Schools. A colourful bonanza was presentation by the students on the theme ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘Unsung Heroes’. Students of the pre-primary and primary section presented poems and short speeches. The students were told about the significance of the day through a motivational video. Students participated in Tricolour peacock making and Tricolour rocket making activity with waste papers. Students of Class I to IV displayed their talents through patriotic dances. Senior students presented a skit on the theme, ‘The Real Heroes’. Senior girls gave a power-packed dance performance on the song ‘Jai Ho’. Students created a human chain in the shape of ‘75’ and ‘DCM’ to mark 75 years of the country’s independence. The last but not the least was a quiz on the national flag for students. Students presented patriotic group song, mime, solo and group dances, speeches and a nukaad natak. School Director Rachna Mahajan emphasised upon the fact that ‘the true essence of our country lies in its rich cultural diversity and we should always promote peace, equality, harmony and brotherhood’.