DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula

'Save Soil' is a global movement launched by Sadhguru, a spiritual leader to address the soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for Soil Health, and supporting leaders of all nations to institute national policies and actions toward increasing the organic content in cultivable Soil. This mission is supported by CBSE also and has launched a campaign to disseminate the information among students. A team from the Save Soil activist addressed the students in this regard in DC Model Sr Sec School. The students and teachers from classes I to VIII witnessed the session that was enlightening and insightful for everyone. The aim of the movement is to urge the nations of the world to formulate policies that will save agricultural soils from becoming sand. Through a PowerPoint presentation, the students were shown how we humans are depleting the soil. It is high time to save soil by covering it and protecting it in any form. The students took a pledge and promised to be the Voice for the Soil.