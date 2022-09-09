DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula

Students extended their gratitude to their teachers by offering them handmade beautiful cards, bouquets, and drawings on Teacher’s Day. Senior students prepared a PowerPoint presentation on the significant roles of teachers in shaping their life. The star attraction of the day was when the students of the economically weaker section (EWS) along with the teachers went to their old schools to express their gratitude and love for their teachers. The students were welcomed and honoured by the faculty of government schools. It was an emotional moment for both students and teachers where they spent quality time reminiscing their old memories. The Principals of all the schools were touched by the idea and congratulated Bharat B Gupta for taking a unique initiative to support EWS students and bringing in them a visible transformation. In his message, he expressed his thanks to all the principals and teachers of 22 schools of Panchkula from where the students have been selected on merit. Encouraged by the success of this mission, he stated that the school will admit more under privileged students in classes VI to VIII at the residential school in Dharamshala in the upcoming session. Principal Usha Gupta congratulated all teachers for taking up such ventures sincerely and as a call of duty.