DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula

The kindergarten section of the school celebrated the Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev. The day commenced with a special assembly. Students offered prayers and teachers spoke on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. A soothing shabad was sung by budding singers and teachers. Teachers presented a short PPT on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. A visit to Kuni Sahib Gurdwara with teachers made the celebration more memorable. The highlight of the celebration was “langar’. The students relished the delicious ‘parshad’ offered in the gurdwara. The students of the primary wing also arranged a community lunch in the school and everyone enjoyed it together. Vice-Principal Deepika Bhardwaj joined the celebration.
