DC Model Sr. Sec. School, Panchkula

Panchkula Nagar Nigam conducted a session as a part of an awareness campaign under the programme- Swachhta Ke Do Rang, Hara Neela. The drive was aimed at creating awareness among students about the segregation of waste. Pradeep, apprised students about the benefits of segregating dry and wet waste. He added that the practice of segregating waste is often neglected by the people. The students were shown different colour bins to throw the waste and how these can be kept in the classrooms to make students use the bins accordingly. The students were told to play their role and definitely it will bring a big change in the society at large and finally will save the environment. The team of Nagar Nigam also gave a demo of making compost at home to reduce the wet waste. More emphasis was given on the 5R rule of waste management i.e. Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, Recycle