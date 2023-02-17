DC Model Sr. Sec. School, Panchkula

In Srijnodaya-02023, an inter-school competition conducted by St. Vivekanada Millenium School, Pinjore, students of the school bagged outstanding grades in various events. A number of schools in the tricity participated in the event.

As many as 23 students of the school bagged gold medals and 13 were felicitated for excellent performance. The school also bagged the most coveted trophy of "Hundred per cent participation".

Principal Usha Gupta congratulated the winners.