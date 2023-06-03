DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula

A one-day career counselling session was organised by the school for the students of classes IX and X to make them aware about various career opportunities and trends in the field of science, commerce and arts after higher education. The resource person for the session was Lt Colonel Mr Parveen, an orthopaedics surgeon, at present posted at Command Hospital. Lt Col Parveen not only apprised students about various career options a student could opt after Class XII, but also gave an insight into Joining defence forces. He also suggested varied ways to opt the career in one's life depending on the capabilities, potential and interest. He talked about how to focus on the chosen career and what were the efforts to be put in to achieve the dream. The session ended with a thanks giving note by the School Director, BB Gupta, who highlighted the need of skill-based learning and told all students to be socially committed.