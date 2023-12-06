DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula

The school held its second blood donation camp of the 2023-24 session, carrying on a time-honoured tradition. Teaming up with the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, the school saw an inspiring turnout of parents, faculty, and volunteers, all stepping up to donate blood. The event received support from a medical team from PGI, ensuring smooth process for the donors. Known for its commitment to social causes, the DCM Group of Schools led the charge once again. The school’s Managing Director, Bharat B Gupta, championed the cause, emphasising that a single unit of donated blood could potentially save three lives. Approximately 200 people registered for the camp, with 157 successfully donating after undergoing comprehensive health check-ups.
