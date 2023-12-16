DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula

The school, along with the Lions Club, Panchkula, extended its support to meritorious students of the underprivileged section. The club gifted blazers to the EWS students of Class VI on the onset of winters. Managing Director BB Gupta announced that the students of the previous sessions have been given ample opportunities for their overall development which has helped them to feel comfortable and adjust with the regular classes. He said the process of imparting education to EWS students will be continued next year as well.
