DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula

Students saluted the spirits of motherhood with great honour. The students in the kindergarten section, under the guidance of the teachers, conducted a special programme to mark the day. The students expressed their gratitude and affection by presenting poems, songs, dance and short speeches for their mothers and teachers who play a vital role in shaping their lives. Balvatika's tiny tots expressed their unconditional love by making beautiful cards, rings and hearts of paper. Wonderful handmade cards proved to be the highlight of the day. The unique handprint cards were illustrated beautifully with a heart-touching messages. Senior students penned down their experiences or characteristics that make their mother unique and expressed love and admiration through a letter writing activity. The Mother's Day celebration was indeed a memorable event to witness how precious Mother's love is for us. Director Usha Gupta said each day should be regarded as Mother's Day as mother is an epitome of love, affection and care and one cannot repay the love of mother in one's life. She further urged all the students to be obedient and respectful towards their mothers. Principal Deepika Bhardwaj said the objective of the celebration is to salute the selfless and everlasting spirit of all the mothers.

