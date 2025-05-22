DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula, kid excels in quiz
Manvik, a brilliant student of the school, won Group II of the 5th Astronomy Quiz conducted by Vivekananda Millennium School, Pinjore, securing an impressive 9 out of 10 marks. The prestigious event saw participation from numerous schools, with students showcasing exceptional curiosity and knowledge in the field of astronomy.
