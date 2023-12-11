DC Model Sr Sec School, Panckula

The students of the school added feather to its cap by winning maximum prizes in various competitions held at Arya Samaj Mandir, Sector 9, Panchkula, to emphasise on inculcating right values and morals. Students from various schools participated in competitions like essay writing, declamation, shloka recitation and Vedic Dharma Shiksha Quiz Competition. The competitions were conducted in two categories. The students in senior group in essay writing competition won third position and two consolations in senior category and one consolation in junior category. In Vedic Dharma Shiksha quiz competition, the junior students won first, second and third positions and five consolations and senior students won third position and eight consolation prizes. In yet another event of Hindi Declamation, the team of bagged third position. The winners were conferred with trophies, certificates and cash prizes. The teachers and mentors of the participants were also honoured with trophies and prizes. Director of the school, Usha Gupta, praised the participants and teachers who put their efforts in preparing students so well for the competition.

#Panchkula