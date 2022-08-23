DC Model Sr Sec School, Pkl

The tiny tots of the school celebrated Raksha Bandhan with great fervour and gaiety. The celebration in the kindergarten section commenced with the morning assembly, wherein the students were explained about the importance of the festival and the significance of the sacred thread with the stories and legends associated with the festival by their teachers. The children were also familiarised with the customs and rituals observed on Raksha Bandhan. The students wore colourful and traditional attires. They were also explained that rakhi symbolises the sister’s love and prayers for her brother’s well-being and the brother’s life-long vow to protect her. Rakhi-making and thali decoration competitions were organised for the students of the senior classes to show their creativity. Students from all classes participated in the competitions enthusiastically. Various decorative threads, stars, mirrors, pearls and flowers were used to showcase their ingenuity in creating dazzling rakhis. Vice-Principal Deepika Bharadwaj conveyed her wishes to the children.