DC Model Sr Sec School, Pkl

The students of the school’s Kindergarten Wing participated in various online competitions wherein pupils showcased their talent. The children of Nursery class enjoyed participating in Show and Tell (my favourite bird). The participants delivered short speeches on the topic with confidence. They dressed up in colourful and attractive attire of the birds they spoke about. Amaya Sarkar, Sharav, Prahil and Namya won I, II, III and consolation positions, respectively. The students of Prep 1 participated in the english declamation competition conducted for them, the topic for which was 'Know Your Indian States'. The background set up, costume and language used by the students was a treat to the eyes. The winners were Smayra, Sarim, Inaya, Jasslyn, Sehaj and Lavisha. A mimicry competition was also conducted for the students of Prep II. The participants enacted like the character of air hostess, vegetable grocer, housewife, cartoon etc. In this, Kuhu grabbed the first position, Hardik stood second, Lavin, Atharv shared the third position and Seerat won the consolation prize. Vice-Principal Deepika Bhardwaj congratulated the winners.