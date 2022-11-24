DC Model Sr Sec. School, Panckula

Keeping its tradition alive, the second blood donation camp of the year was organised on the premises of the school. Parents, staff and other volunteers donated blood. A medical team from PGI assisted the donors through the process. As manty as 177 people registered themselves, out of which 119 were able to donate as the donors went through a series of check-ups before donating blood. The donors were given refreshments and certificates of appreciation for their service to humanity.
