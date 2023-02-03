DC Model Sr Sec School, Pkl

The school, in collaboration with Friends of Panchkula Elite, achieved another milestone by conducting its 7th Free Education Entrance Test for the economically weaker section. More than 600 students from government schools took part in the admission process. Club President Advocate KL Goyal, Chairman KC Jain and other members made this venture a success. The selected students will be given admission in Class VI free of cost. School Director Bharat B Gupta announced that the school has been imparting free education to the underprivileged children for the past six years.