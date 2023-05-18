DC Model Sr Sec School, Pkl

Students displayed stellar performance in the CBSE Class X result 2022-2023. All 126 students passed out with flying colours. Director Bharat B Gupta and Principal Usha Gupta congratulated all students for their excellent performance. As many as 14 students scored more than 90% and above, 55 students scored more than 80%. The students showed their elation and gratitude by visiting the school and thanking all teachers who put their heart and soul in bringing an outstanding result. The Director said apart from academics, the school has always been in the forefront to impart value education and will continuously strive hard to achieve even greater heights in the future.