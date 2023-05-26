DC Model Sr Sec School, Pkl

Students of the school saluted the spirit of motherhood. The students of the Kindergarten section, under the guidance of the teachers, conducted a special programme to mark Mother's Day. Mothers were the special guests who along with the children and teachers were dressed in floral attires, as per the theme of the programme. The students expressed gratitude and affection for their mothers by presenting a programme that included poems, songs, dance and short speeches for their mothers and teachers who played a vital role in shaping the lives of every child. The mothers participated in various games and activities. A special selfie corner was set up by the teachers, which was the centre of attraction. The highlight of the programme was the ramp show for the mothers. The winner of the ramp walk has been Anugya Singh, who was crowned as the best mother of the day. Principal of the school, Usha Gupta, in her address said each day should be regarded as Mother's Day as mother is an epitome of love, affection and care and no one can repay the unconditional love of mother.