DC Model Sr Sec School, Pkl

A mass yoga session marked the International Day of Yoga. As many 50 students and teachers took part in the event which was conducted at the Parade Ground. The session included various yoga postures like the 'Surya Namaskar', 'Trikonasana' and 'Vrikshasana' among others. The students were educated about the significance of yoga and its benefits. The instructor explained how it helps in reducing stress, improving flexibility and enhancing the overall health. Children were encouraged to practice yoga regularly.