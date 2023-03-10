DC Model Sr Sec School, Sec 7, Panchkula

Students of the school participated and excelled in the 35th Annual Spring Festival held at Town Park in Panchkula. The students not only participated but excelled in all competitions organised by HUDA. In the painting competition, Sudeep and Nivedita secured the second position in the junior and open categories, respectively. Daksh and Mannat got the first position in the environmental quiz in the senior group. In the tattoo-making competition, Avni and Pratyaksha secured first positions in different categories. In the face painting competition, Falak Johar and Vaibhavi bagged the first positions. In the pot decoration competition, Ambiekaa and Harman bagged the second position. In the "Hasya Kavita" competition, Veronika and Prabhat got the first and second positions, respectively. In mehndi competition, Anjana got the second position. Tanishq, Pavika, Ipshita and Anvi bagged the first and second positions in the fancy dress competition. In "Walk the Ramp" competition, Harleen bagged the second position. Aspiring actors of the school gave a good performance by giving a thought-provoking message through their monoacting and succeeded in bagging the first and second positions. In the selfie competition, Aradhya Sharma grabbed the first position in the junior category. In the folk dance category, school girls bagged the second position in the senior category. Director Bharat B Gupta and Principal Usha Gupta thanked their staff who gave their best in guiding the students.