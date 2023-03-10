DC Model Sr Sec School, Sec 7, Panchkula

Students of the school participated and excelled in the 35th Annual Spring Festival held at Town Park in Panchkula. The students not only participated but excelled in all competitions organised by HUDA. In the painting competition, Sudeep and Nivedita secured the second position in the junior and open categories, respectively. Daksh and Mannat got the first position in the environmental quiz in the senior group. In the tattoo-making competition, Avni and Pratyaksha secured first positions in different categories. In the face painting competition, Falak Johar and Vaibhavi bagged the first positions. In the pot decoration competition, Ambiekaa and Harman bagged the second position. In the "Hasya Kavita" competition, Veronika and Prabhat got the first and second positions, respectively. In mehndi competition, Anjana got the second position. Tanishq, Pavika, Ipshita and Anvi bagged the first and second positions in the fancy dress competition. In "Walk the Ramp" competition, Harleen bagged the second position. Aspiring actors of the school gave a good performance by giving a thought-provoking message through their monoacting and succeeded in bagging the first and second positions. In the selfie competition, Aradhya Sharma grabbed the first position in the junior category. In the folk dance category, school girls bagged the second position in the senior category. Director Bharat B Gupta and Principal Usha Gupta thanked their staff who gave their best in guiding the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temples with Australian PM Albanese
The two sides ink 4 agreements providing for cooperation in ...
ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case
The federal agency produces Sisodia before special judge MK ...
Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas
No fresh tax; Harpal Cheema announces various new schemes
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state
Accepted that hospitals, clinics and dispensaries in rural a...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...