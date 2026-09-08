DC Montessori school organises parenting session

DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Chandigarh, organised an insightful parenting session on “Environmental Excellence” for parents of Nursery to Class II students. Hosted by Bharat B Gupta, Managing Director, DCM Group of Schools, the session highlighted the importance of value-based parenting, strong ethics and positive habits in children. Parents gained practical insights into nurturing their children’s academic, emotional, social and moral development. As a thoughtful gesture, participants were gifted lemon plants, symbolising the shared responsibility of nurturing children and nature.

Advertisement