DC Montessori school wins overall trophy at Technova

DC Montessori Senior Secondary (SMART) School announced the achievements of its student teams at Technova 3.0 - 2026, organised by St Soldier School in collaboration with STEM Orbit. The team comprising Devansh Goel, Jivitesh, Sharmishtha and Nivaan secured first position in the "Planet Protection and Space Innovation" category. Another team comprising Akash Arora, Samiksha, Pulkit and Gandharv secured second position in the "Future Living and Smart City" category. In addition to these achievements, the school was awarded the Overall Trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 5,000.

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