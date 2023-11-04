DC Montessori Sen Sec (Smart) School, Manimajra

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated Grandparents Day. The event started with the welcome speech by Principal Renu Verma. It was followed by scintillating performances by tiny tots of Prep 2 as they danced to the melodious tunes of songs. School Director Bharat B Gupta shared valuable thoughts in his speech that reinforces the school’s commitment to fostering strong family relationships and maintaining an inclusive and nurturing environment for students.
