DC Montessori Sen Sec (Smart) School, Manimajra

The kindergarten wing of the school visited Gurdwara Kohini Sahib to learn about the Sikh religion and its culture. The visit was part of the school’s efforts to promote multiculturalism and diversity among its students. The young learners were accompanied by their teachers as they explored the gurdwara. Keeping in mind the protocol of the gurdwara, the young children covered their heads with a headscarf. Students bowed in front of Guru Granth Sahib. They relished the parshad.
