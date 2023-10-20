DC Montessori Sen Sec (Smart) School, Sec 13, Chandigarh

The school participated in the Meri Mati Mera Desh programme. The school engaged students in a series of activities, including poster-making, rangoli-making and slogan-writing. As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the students also took pledge to safeguard the national integration and cultural heritage of India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity
The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may ha...
‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’
Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...
British PM Rishi Sunak backs Israel 'in its darkest hour', but calls for easing of civilians' plight
8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...
Mahua Moitra provided me her Parliament login and password: Businessman Darshan Hiranandani
Certain information was shared with me, based on which I con...
Indian hacker arrested in US for stealing $150k from elderly woman
The fraud occurred because of a pop-up notice that appeared ...