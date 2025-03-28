DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / DC Montessori Senior Secondary Smart School, Chandigarh

DC Montessori Senior Secondary Smart School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
The school has successfully concluded another exciting academic session, 2024-25. An event was dedicated to honouring the meritorious students who have made their teachers, parents, and the entire school immensely proud. The ceremony was attended by both students and their parents. The hard work, perseverance, and dedication of the top achievers were recognised through the presentation of cash prizes, trophies, and certificates. These awards were conferred by Managing Director Bharat B Gupta, and Principal Vishali Kaushal. In her address to the parents, Vishali Kaushal extended her heartfelt congratulations to both students and their families for their outstanding accomplishments. She also conveyed her best wishes for the upcoming academic session and emphasised that success also instils a sense of responsibility to meet future challenges and commitments.

