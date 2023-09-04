DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Chandigarh

Students of Prep 2 of the school participated in the roleplay competition ‘Freedom Fighters’. The objective of the competition was not only to blend learning with fun but also to develop confidence in the little ones. Resplendent in their costumes and glowing in all their finery, they emulated the renowned national leaders with confidence and passion. The students portrayed themselves as freedom fighters with great conviction and confidence. The dialogues and enactment of Shahid Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda, Indira Gandhi, Sarojini Naidu, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Pt Jawarharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhai Patel created a visual treat.