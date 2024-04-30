DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Mani Majra

The Fire and Emergency Services Department of Chandigarh conducted an enlightening session at the school for senior students. The primary aim of the session was to equip students with the necessary skills and precautions to effectively respond to fire accidents. Sunil, an official from the department, addressed the students, highlighting various causes of fire accidents and the extensive damage they can cause due to negligence and ignorance. He emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant and implementing safety measures and precautions to combat fires in various places such as homes, schools, and workplaces. During the session, the team conducted a demonstration on the use of fire extinguishers in emergencies. Students actively participated in the demonstration, learning how to utilise fire extinguishers effectively. School Principal Vishali Kaushal extended her gratitude to the entire team for such an informative session. She urged the students to be responsible and follow the safety measures to avoid fire casualty.
