DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Mani Majra

The school hosted a counselling session on unconventional career paths for senior students. The session was conducted for the students of classes XI and XII by Sumit Wason, an international certified career coach and educationist from UPSE University, Dehradun. During the session, Wason guided the students about the opportunities available through various graduation and industry-aligned courses. He emphasised the importance of selecting the right academic stream or vertical of graduation based on individual interests and areas of expertise. A notable point he highlighted was that specialisation is key in shaping the future careers of students. The aspirant students actively engaged in the discussion, eagerly seeking advice and clarification on various career options. The session concluded with a gesture of gratitude extended to Sumit Wason by Principal Vishali Kaushal.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.