DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Mani Majra, celebrates 'Yellow Day'

Kindergarten students celebrated 'Yellow Day'. The event aimed to engage young minds in sensory learning while highlighting the importance of nutrition and creativity. Children came dressed in shades of sunshine and brought along yellow-themed objects and toys. The young learners were introduced to a delightful story emphasising the significance of the colour yellow, fostering both visual recognition and storytelling skills. Students of Prep I and Prep II actively participated in squeezing lemons, mixing ingredients and savouring the refreshing taste of their handmade lemonade. This experiential learning not only enhanced their fine motor skills but also promoted healthy eating habits. Principal Vishali Kaushal addressed young learners, sharing the nutritional benefits of lemons and encouraging them to stay hydrated during the summer.
- States
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Classifieds
- Grooms Wanted
- property for sale
- Situation Vacant
- Tolet
- Education
- Other Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Reach us
- The Tribune Epaper
- The Tribune App - Android
- The Tribune App - iOS
- Punjabi Tribune online
- Punjabi Tribune Epaper
- Punjabi Tribune App - Android
- Punjabi Tribune App - iOS
- Dainik Tribune online
- Dainik Tribune Epaper
- Dainik Tribune App - Android
- Dainik Tribune App - ios
- Subscribe Print Edition
- Contact Us
- About Us
- Code of Ethics
- Advertise with usClassifieds
- Quick Links
- Home
- India
- World
- Sport
- Business
- Features
- Diaspora
- Coronavirus
- Trending
- Latest News
- states
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal
- J & K
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- Musings
- Letters to the Editor
- Tribune Defence
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- Move Ahead
- Jobs & Careers
- Health
- Schools
- Technology
- Code of Ethics
- Partner Exclusives
- Games
- Classified
- Brides wanted
- Grooms Wanted
- Property For Sale
- Situation Vacant
- Tolet
- Education
- other Classifieds
- Book Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Remembering Nehru
- Reach US
- About us
- Contact Us
- Subscribe Print Edition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement