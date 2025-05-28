DT
PT
DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Mani Majra, celebrates 'Yellow Day'

DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Mani Majra, celebrates 'Yellow Day'

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 28, 2025 IST
Kindergarten students celebrated 'Yellow Day'. The event aimed to engage young minds in sensory learning while highlighting the importance of nutrition and creativity. Children came dressed in shades of sunshine and brought along yellow-themed objects and toys. The young learners were introduced to a delightful story emphasising the significance of the colour yellow, fostering both visual recognition and storytelling skills. Students of Prep I and Prep II actively participated in squeezing lemons, mixing ingredients and savouring the refreshing taste of their handmade lemonade. This experiential learning not only enhanced their fine motor skills but also promoted healthy eating habits. Principal Vishali Kaushal addressed young learners, sharing the nutritional benefits of lemons and encouraging them to stay hydrated during the summer.

