DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Mani Majra, observes International Labour Day

Students observed International Labour Day in the school. The celebration aimed to sensitise the students about the dignity of labour and to regard the ancillary staff whose pivotal role in the smooth day-to-day working of the school is quite evident. A special programme was organised by students of kindergarten section to express regard and gratitude to their helpers. The students in the kindergarten section extended their gratitude to the ancillary staff marking it as ‘Thanks Giving Day’. They prepared beautiful handmade cards, brought fruits and bouquets and felt excited to present them to their nannies as a token of love. The senior students also expressed their obliging gestures by participating in card-making activity for them. Overwhelmed with students’ love for them, the nannies also reciprocated. Principal Vishali Kaushal thanked the ancillary staff of the school and expressed gratitude for their tireless efforts.