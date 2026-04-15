DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Manimajra

The school conducted an engaging and informative self-defence session for students from classes V to VIII. The session aimed to empower young learners with essential skills to ensure their personal safety and build confidence in challenging situations. The workshop was led by “SWAYAM” trained self-defence professionals from the Chandigarh Police Department, who demonstrated practical techniques tailored for children. Students were taught how to recognise potential threats, respond effectively, and protect themselves using simple yet impactful moves. The session emphasised awareness, quick decision-making, and the importance of staying calm under pressure. The session concluded with Principal Vishali Kaushal addressing her heartfelt gratitude to the team of Chandigarh Police Department for organising such enlightening and much-needed sessions that help keep students well-informed.
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