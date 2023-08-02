DC Montessori Senior Secondary (SMART) School, Manimajra

A special assembly was conducted by Prep 2 A students of the school. The theme was ‘Unity is strength’. Through skits, songs and dance performances, little ones beautifully portrayed the concept of unity and showcased the power of collective effort. The tiny tots displayed immense talent and confidence. It served as a reminder that “when we work together, we can achieve great things and overcome any challenge that comes our way”.
