DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Manimajra

The kindergarten section of the school celebrated Pink Day. It was wonderful to see children blooming and blossoming in different shades of pink. The young ones came dressed in pink colour and brought pink coloured toys. All the objects were displayed and children were introduced to different shades of pink. Bulletin boards were decorated in pink colour. Principal Renu Verma appreciated the children for their lovely looks. The aim of the activity was to make the young ones understand and identify the pink colour that they see around them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Severe or worse air quality in Delhi for 4th day on the trot
Several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar...
India-Canada diplomatic thaw remains remote despite visa easing
Diplomatic crisis to hurt people movement, Indian students
Amid rising air pollution in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting
Environment Minister Gopal Rai and others to attend
Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case
Says probe into Khalistan terrorist’s murder ‘tainted’
British Sikh 'barred from Birmingham jury service' for carrying kirpan
The Sikh Federation UK wrote to Justice Minister Alex Chalk ...