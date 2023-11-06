DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Manimajra

The kindergarten section of the school celebrated Pink Day. It was wonderful to see children blooming and blossoming in different shades of pink. The young ones came dressed in pink colour and brought pink coloured toys. All the objects were displayed and children were introduced to different shades of pink. Bulletin boards were decorated in pink colour. Principal Renu Verma appreciated the children for their lovely looks. The aim of the activity was to make the young ones understand and identify the pink colour that they see around them.