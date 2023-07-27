DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Sector 13, Chandigarh

To make children understand that fruits and vegetables are an essential component of a healthy diet for physical growth and sound health, a mock vegetable market was set up in Prep 1 of the school. Children acted in skits playing the role of a vegetable vendors. Fruit and vegetable rhymes and activities presented an exciting way for children to learn about these healthy foods. Tiny Tots looked adorable as they were dressed up as vegetable vendors.
