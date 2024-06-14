DC Montessori Smart School, Chandigarh

The staff and management of the DCM Group of Schools resumed Phase II of the SSSEHV workshop, a seven-day programme aimed at equipping teachers with teaching competencies and fostering integrated value-based learning among students. Hosted at DC Montessori smart School in Chandigarh, this phase was a follow up of the successful completion of the first phase, a nine-day SSSEHV workshop which was attended by teachers the previous year. The commencement of Day 1 of Phase II began with a ceremonial lamp lighting by the guest team, headed by Dr Pitre, retired Principal and Director of the SSSEHV Organisation. Latika Channa, Vice-Principal of the school, presented a welcoming address. Dr Pitre initiated the session with a review of topics covered in the previous year, emphasising the regular practice of ‘Jyoti’ meditation throughout. He elaborated on various topics and the values they encompass, stressing the importance of integrating ancient Indian culture. Dr Pitre outlined the five techniques in the SSSEHV curriculum designed more precisely to facilitate integrated value-based learning. Teachers actively engaged in value-oriented activities throughout the session, including “Festivals’ celebrations of various states of India”, “Estimation activity”, “Community service — Cleanliness”, “Role play”, and “Group singing”, fostering a lively and interactive environment. A notable session was a video presentation by Kalyani Sundrarajan on “Guidance and communication”, followed by an activity named “Strokogram”, aimed at assessing teachers as guides. The final day of the session was marked by teachers sharing their experiences over the seven-day journey, reflecting a mix of emotions. The programme culminated in a valedictory ceremony, commencing with a ceremonial lamp lighting by all dignitaries, followed by the presentation of certificates to all participants by Dr Pitre. The sight of participants holding ‘Jyoti’ lamps and certificates exemplified their enthusiasm. The spirit of the teachers resonated in their unanimous singing of the Sai valediction song. Vishali Kaushal, school Principal, encouraged teachers to implement their learnings in their teachings to foster the transformation of students into noble human beings. The ceremony concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Vishali Kaushal.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.