DC Montessori Smart School, Manimajra

The school bid adieu to its outgoing batch of Class XII with a party organised by the students of Class XI in the auditorium. The programme started with a yajna. The event proceeded with a welcome speech by students of Class XI, which was followed by a cultural programme featuring dance performances and songs. Later, students of Class XII walked the ramp and spoke a few lines about themselves. They also replied to questions put up by judges. Shivam Verma and Shreya Vashisht bagged the Best Student of the Year award, while Arnav Thakur and Aaditi Thakur bagged the titles of Mr DCM and Miss DCM, respectively. Udbhav Makkar was given the title of Mr Handsome and Manreet Kaur was declared Miss Charming.