DC Montessori Smart School, Manimajra

The school bid adieu to its outgoing batch of Class XII with a party organised by the students of Class XI in the auditorium. The programme started with a yajna. The event proceeded with a welcome speech by students of Class XI, which was followed by a cultural programme featuring dance performances and songs. Later, students of Class XII walked the ramp and spoke a few lines about themselves. They also replied to questions put up by judges. Shivam Verma and Shreya Vashisht bagged the Best Student of the Year award, while Arnav Thakur and Aaditi Thakur bagged the titles of Mr DCM and Miss DCM, respectively. Udbhav Makkar was given the title of Mr Handsome and Manreet Kaur was declared Miss Charming.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day
The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...
Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm
Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks r...
Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?
Tribal vote holds the key as regional newbie Tipra Motha dem...
Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night
The accused knew that his and Nikki Yadav's chat was big evi...
2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar
According to the police, an armed man with a covered face en...