DC Montessori Smart School, Manimajra, Chandigarh

The school bid adieu to its outgoing batch of Class XII with a party organised by Class XI students. The programme started with a hawan. A welcome speech was followed by dance performances and songs.

Later, a ramp walk was organised. Shivam Verma and Shreya Vashisht bagged the Best Student of the Year Award while Arnav Thakur and Aaditi Thakur bagged the titles of Mr DCM and Miss DCM, respectively.

Udbhav Makkar was given the title of Mr Handsome and Manreet Kaur was declared Miss Charming. Principal Renu Verma extended her best wishes to the outgoing students.