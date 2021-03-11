DC Montessori Sr Sec School, Mani Majra

Kindergarten students of the school enjoyed a refreshing lemonade party to beat the heat. The tiny tots had a great time preparing the drink by squeezing the lemons, sprinkling sugar and salt, then stirring the mixture with their little hands. They enjoyed the activity that was organised to make them understand the health benefits of drinking lemonade in summers.
