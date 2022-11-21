 DC Montessori Sr. Sec (SMART ) School, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

DC Montessori Sr. Sec (SMART ) School, Chandigarh

DC Montessori Sr. Sec (SMART ) School, Chandigarh


Children Day was celebrated with all fervor at DC Montessori Sr. Sec (SMART )School, Sector 13, Chandigarh with an aim of providing indepth knowledge about the significance of this day. Kids came dressed up in colourful attires, number of craft activities like ear bud painting, cotton dabbing and colouring were also organised to uplift the mood of the students and make them enthusiastic about this day. Children brought party tiffin and enjoyed their day dancing to the tune and learnt about the importance of Children's Day.

