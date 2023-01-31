Patriotic fervour marks Republic Day celebrations

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated the Republic Day with the little ones learning the importance of the day. They came dressed in Tricolour-themed costumes and took part in various activities like colouring and recital of patriotic poems. The celebrations ended with the singing of National Anthem.
