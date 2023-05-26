DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Chandigarh

To beat the heat, a splash pool activity was conducted at the school. Tiny tots in colourful swimming costumes and goggles, enjoyed their pool activity. The combination of water and musical beat made them forget the heat. Principal. Renu Verma motivated the students to make good use of their time during summer vacation.
