DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Chandigarh

Tiny Tots of the school celebrated Yellow Day on their School premises. The celebration began with the chanting of Gayatri mantra. The tiny tots celebrated Yellow day with joy and happiness. They made different crafts work, bearing the theme yellow. Lunch boxes were filled with mangoes. Teachers prepared story, different rhymes related to the theme. Kids were given yellow ice-cream at the time of departure. The motive of celebrating this day was to make the children aware of Yellow colour and its significance.