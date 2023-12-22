DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Chandigarh

A drive on changemakers was launched in the school by alumni, Inayat recently. She came up with this idea to revolutionise the way to approach change-making by bringing together a joint effort of 'Change Making Literacy ' at school-level and channeling down the vision of empowering students by making them realise their potential to bring change in society. Inayat discussed the implementation of various projects. Students showcased their enthusiasm by forming groups and shared their ideas. Projects on menstrual hygiene, pet care, book bank, financial literacy and many more have been taken up by the groups. Principal Vishali Kaushal appreciated the efforts of the students.

