DC Montessori Sr Sec Smart School, Mani Majra

A workshop on good touch and bad touch was organised for students of Class IV to VIII in the school. The children were explained different criteria and parameters which will inform about how to distinguish between loving touch and abusive touch. The interactive workshop also dwelled on the urgent need to encourage children to report any abuse, apprehension or fear.
